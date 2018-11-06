Join V-103's Live Coverage Of Election Night 2018!

Listen live on The People's Station V-103 tonight as Frank Ski and Maria Boynton anchor our live coverage of the 2018 midterm elections.

We'll also have live results here on our website, including up-to-the-minute details on the governors race in Georgia between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp, as well as congressional races, constitutional amendments, and other ballot issues in local, state and national elections.

Keep it locked all night to your election headquarters, The People's Station, V-103!

UPDATE: @staceyabrams took the stage at 1:40AM to thank supporters at her campaign party. @BrianKempGA is leading, yet Abrams did not concede. We'll cover the race tomorrow at V-103 on the air, web and social -- tune in in the AM for news! #ElectionNight — The People's Station (@V103Atlanta) November 7, 2018

“We will make sure that everyone that has cast a vote has the ability to be heard. So, hang in there. We have a couple more days to go but in the end - we win.”



Lucy McBath’s says the election in the 6th congressional district will NOT be decided tonight! #Electionnight #GA — Lericia Harris (@lericia_h) November 7, 2018

The crowd here at @staceyabrams' campaign party is reenergized after news from @MoIvory that the votes coming in from ATL are likely Democratic, and *could* place the candidate within the range of an automatic runoff. #ElectionNight — The People's Station (@V103Atlanta) November 7, 2018

With many seats and races still open, we can report that @TheDemocrats will take control of the #USHouseOfRepresentatives. #ElectionNight — The People's Station (@V103Atlanta) November 7, 2018

The #TexasElection was just called for @tedcruz by CNN; there was a noticeable lack of celebration from the crowd here at @staceyabrams' campaign party in Atlanta — The People's Station (@V103Atlanta) November 7, 2018

UPDATE: The race is tightening! With 46% of precincts in Georgia reporting, Stacey Abrams has 44.2%, while Brian Kemp's lead is now 55%, per The Associated Press. Stay tuned! #ElectionNight — The People's Station (@V103Atlanta) November 7, 2018

Per @ajc, two polling stations in Fulton County, including @Morehouse, will remain open until 10PM #ElectionNight https://t.co/yTpUHsBg7a — The People's Station (@V103Atlanta) November 7, 2018

UPDATE FROM TEXAS: With 2% of precincts reporting, @BetoORourke is leading @tedcruz, 50.5% to 48.9%, per The Associated Press. Stay tuned! — The People's Station (@V103Atlanta) November 7, 2018

UPDATE -- 8:50PM EST -- With 14% of precincts reporting, Brian Kemp's lead is slowly decreasing; the secy of state now has 62.5%, with Stacey Abrams gaining to 36.8%, per The Associated Press. Stay tuned! — The People's Station (@V103Atlanta) November 7, 2018

UPDATE -- 8:33PM EST -- With 8% of precincts reporting, Brian Kemp has 64.4% of the vote, with Stacey Abrams beginning to close the gap with 35.0%, per The Associated Press. This race is far from over; stay tuned! — The People's Station (@V103Atlanta) November 7, 2018

