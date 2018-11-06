Join V-103's Live Coverage Of Election Night 2018!

Live Results Starting at 7PM

November 6, 2018
Frank and Wanda In The Morning
V-103's Frank Ski and Maria Boynton

Listen live on The People's Station V-103 tonight as Frank Ski and Maria Boynton anchor our live coverage of the 2018 midterm elections.

We'll also have live results here on our website, including up-to-the-minute details on the governors race in Georgia between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp, as well as congressional races, constitutional amendments, and other ballot issues in local, state and national elections.

You can also stay informed through our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Keep it locked all night to your election headquarters, The People's Station, V-103! 

 

UPDATES

 

DEVELOPING... 

 

Tags: 
Politics
stacey abrams
election day 2018
frank & wanda in the morning
Maria Boynton

Recent Podcast Audio
UAT_FREQ-882_How-One-Came-As-Was-Foretold-to-the-City-Of-Never WVEEFM: On-Demand
QA1.53_WVEE_Loot-of-Bombasharna_cover WVEEFM: On-Demand
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho (l) and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen (r)
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen WVEEFM: On-Demand
City Councilman Dickens on Gulch redevelopment. "A lot is at stake right now." WVEEFM: On-Demand
DNC Chair Tom Perez calls it "the most important election of our lifetime." WVEEFM: On-Demand
Beaten, Bruised, and Stabbed. Survivors open up about their abuse. WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes