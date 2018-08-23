WATCH: Lydia and Dennis Meredith discuss book The Gay Preacher's Wife on Frank and Wanda

Two years ago, Lydia Meredith, former wife of Atlanta pastor Dennis Meredith, wrote the controversial book The Gay Preacher's Wife: How My Gay Husband Deconstructed My Life and Reconstructed My Faith. The book tells the story of how she and her husband, who leads Atlanta's Tabernacle Baptist Church, dealt with his coming out as a gay man after 30 years of marriage.

Today the former couple, who remain close friends, visited V-103's Frank and Wanda In The Morning, and talked about their relationship, religion and much more, taking calls from the listening audience and telling more of their story.

