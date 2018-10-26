Will Ferrell Visits Frank and Wanda to Endorse Stacey Abrams

Comedian tells ATL to vote early

October 26, 2018
Frank and Wanda In The Morning
Will Ferrell visits V-103's Frank and Wanda In The Morning to endorse Stacey Abrams for governor of Georgia on October 26, 2018

Mike Jordan / Entercom Atlanta

Comedian Will Ferrell visited the V-103 studios this morning and endorsed Stacey Abrams for governor of Georgia.

Appearing on Frank and Wanda In The Morning with Frank Ski, Wanda Smith and Miss Sophia, the A-list celebrity who went from Saturday Night Live to one of the biggest movie stars on the planet came to encourage V-103 listeners to not only vote for Abrams, but to vote early. He also answered a few questions and shared a few lesser-known facts about himself with the morning show crew, such as who is his favorite rapper, what he cooks at home (not much, it turns out), and that he still holds a high school football record in his hometown. And he also learned how to properly use the word "shawty." 

Watch the full video below! 

Frank and Wanda In The Morning

Will Ferrell
frank & wanda in the morning
stacey abrams
Politics

