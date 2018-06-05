FRANK AND WANDA'S F'N PROBLEM: ATL VS THE WORLD

It all started when Isaac Hayes III posted his opinion as far as Atlanta being the hub for everything urban culture but no media outlets to cover it. He expressed how nationally syndicated shows based out of LA and NY are controlling the conversation on the culture we put out. Writing in his caption "#ATL should have the media equivalent to The Breakfast Club, TMZ and Big Boys neighborhood."

This set comments on the worldwide web a blaze, everyone from Joe Schmoe to celebrities and producers liked, shared or commented on the viral post. Morning show host Frank Ski disagreed, inviting Hayes to discuss the topic on-air.