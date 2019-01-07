Frank Ski and Monie Love Interview Parents of "Surviving R. Kelly" Alleged Sex Slave Joycelyn Savage

This morning, V-103’s Frank Ski and guest host Monie Love interviewed Tim and Jonjelyn Savage, parents of Joycelyn Savage, a young lady who is alleged to be part of a sex cult led by R. Kelly and currently being held against her will by the singer. The Savage family was featured in the Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly,” and spoke openly about their attempts to contact their daughter and remove her from Kelly’s control.

The 45-minute interview covers a lot of ground for anyone wondering where things stand since the taping of “Surviving R. Kelly.” The parents say they expect R. Kelly to be arrested now that the docu-series has been seen by the public, and they claim to have evidence that their daughter is being “held captive” by the infamous R&B singer. They also shared that they’ve been contacted by the F.B.I.

Also in the video, guest co-host Monie Love explains why she almost chose not to watch the documentary, and shares a personal story of being abducted by a stranger when she was only five years old.

This isn't the first time the Savage family has been interviewed at V-103; they came to the station during the summer of 2017 and described the situation going on between R. Kelly and their daughter Jocelyn. Now, with so much new information and witnesses with similar stories, and the growing #MuteRKelly campaign, it looks like the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer's time may finally be up.

Watch the interview now: