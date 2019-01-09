Melyssa Ford, Frank Ski and Monie Love Explain How Women Always Catch Cheating Men

It may be "cuffing season," but the cold weather doesn't stop men from wandering from home into the wilderness of cheating on their significant others. But how can a woman tell if her man is stepping out on her? Why do men think women don't notice subtle changes in behavior that signal an affair? And do "side chick" ladies really leave clues for "wifey" to discover later?

Watch the hilarious video below (and on YouTube) as Frank Ski, guest host Monie Love and model Melyssa Ford talk discuss how women always know, why men should stop thinking they're so clever, and ways to tell when a guy is cheating.