Monica Breaks Down The Meaning Of Her New Single "Commitment"; Speaks On Good Sex, Ghosting, Love and Loyalty

You don't have to be from Atlanta or even live here to know how real our own Monica Brown keeps things. Stopping by the morning show today, Monica shared her brand new single "Commitment," and talked openly and honestly about such topics as good sex, "ghosting," the importance of women being confident when dating, and refusing to settle for the wrong guy.

Also, did you know Monica has a side-hustle as a mortician? No, really. Watch the video: