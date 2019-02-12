Frank Ski's Top 4 Recommendations For Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner

With so many options for Valentine's Day dinner in Atlanta, it can be quite a task to settle on which ones are really among the best of the best. Thankfully V-103 has Frank Ski, who knows all about wining and dining in Atlanta and around the world. Here are his recommendations on where you and the one you love can have a romantic evening with food, drinks, service and ambiance to create the perfect mood for a night to remember. And while some may sell out faster than others (good luck!), Frank's got other options besides his top four that will also make for a fun night out. Happy Valentine's Day!

1. The Brasserie at Bazati

550 Somerset Terrace NE Suite 102, Atlanta, GA 30306

BazatiATL.com/Brasserie

Why Frank Loves It: "Great date night restaurant with its own flower shop inside."

Opened just a few months ago, The Brasserie is a French restaurant located on the floor level of Bazati, which offers a Parisian market experience with small shops that sell everything from luggage to cigars and more. There's also an upstairs restaurant named Estrella that serves Mexican cuisine and has a fantastic view of the Atlanta skyline from its outdoor patio, but for V-Day it's all about taking a culinary trip to Paris for two, right off the Atlanta BeltLine.

*There are only a few reservation slots still available for Feb. 14, and most of them are around lunchtime; click here ASAP to go to OpenTable.com and snag one of the last tables.

2. Montaluce Winery & Restaurant

501 Hightower Church Rd, Dahlonega, GA 30533

Montaluce.com

706.867.4060

Why Frank Loves It: "Great weekend restaurant. Do the wine tasting; get a cabin."

It's worth the drive to North Georgia to experience the natural beauty of Montaluce, which has an exceptional restaurant as well as its own vineyard, winery and villas for overnight stays. If you're looking for a relaxing and romantic escape for two, look just a short drive from the city limits and book the Valentine's Day dinner, which at $100 per person (plus $40 for wine pairing) offers a New Zealand rack of lamb with a 2014 merlot, followed by a dessert truffle that'll sweeten any deal you put on or off the table.

3. Aria

490 East Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

Aria-ATL.com

404.233.7673

Why Frank Loves It: "It's Atlanta's sexiest restaurant."

Frank isn't the only one who raves about the appeal of Aria. This dinner-only establishment in Buckhead has long been considered one of the best places to dine in the city, and consistently receives stellar reviews from local and national media. For Valentine's Day they're serving a four-course pre-fixed menu at $95 per person starting at 5pm sharp, beverages, taxes and gratuity not included.

4. Marcel

1170 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318

MarcelATL.com

404.665.4555

Why Frank Loves It: "Pure 5-star service."

Ford Fry knows how to operate a great restaurant, and his West Midtown steakhouse Marcel is no exception to his empire of fantastic places to feast in Atlanta, which includes JCT. Kitchen, The Optimist, No. 246, Superica and St. Cecilia. But if you're looking for perfect accomodations for romance, such as dim lighting, attentive service and some of the best and most expertly prepared steak you'll find around the city, take no chances and spare no expense. Regardless of the amount of your final tab, it'll be worth it, as long as you're with someone who'll appreciate a first-class dining experience.

5 MORE RECOMMENDATIONS FROM FRANK:

J. Alexander's

(Contemporary American; Perimeter)

Pappadeaux

(Seafood; Alpharetta, Cumberland, Duluth and Lawrenceville)

Stoney River

(Steakhouse; Cumberland, Roswell and Duluth)

Seasons 52

(Upscale grill; Buckhead and Perimeter)

Arizona's

(Steakhouse; Lithonia)