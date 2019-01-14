Marriage Boot Camp's Waka Flocka And Tammy Rivera Visit Frank And Monie Love; Hear The Listener Comment That Brought Tammy To Tears

This morning Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera stopped by the morning show and talked to Frank Ski and Monie Love about their public and private relationship, which is on display for all to see thanks to the reality TV show "Marriage Boot Camp."

In the interview, Frank and Monie ask Tammy and Waka about their relationship and how they've overcome serious challenges to make their love stronger, from Waka's publicized infidelity to Tammy's violent outburts (including drawing a gun on Waka years ago).

Through it all, the couple has lots of fans rooting and praying for their love to survive and thrive, including one caller whose encouraging words made Tammy emotional during the video, bringing out the softer side of the "Hard In Da Paint" rapper.

Watch the interview below: