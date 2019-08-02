WATCH: Frank Ski Kids Foundation heads to Belize to study the effects of climate change on the ocean

Ten lucky Atlanta area students earned the opportunity of a lifetime to go underwater and study the effects Global Warming & Climate Change has had on the marine environment in The Belize Barrier Reef. The students went to Belize from June 22nd thru June 29th, 2019!

Located on the eastern coast of Central America between Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, Belize is one of the most diverse nations of the Americas, both above and below the water. The Belize Barrier Reef, described by Charles Darwin as ‘the most remarkable reef in the West Indies’ was made famous by the legendary explorer Jacques-Yves Cousteau when he brought the Great Blue Hole at Lighthouse Reef to the world’s attention.

Home to more than 100 species of coral and 500 species of fish, some scientists claim that less than 10 percent of this UNESCO World Heritage Site has been explored. With its size, the Belize Barrier Reef is second to only the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. The Belize Barrier Reef is one of just two living organisms big enough to be seen from space.

Check out the video above!