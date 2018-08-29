French Montana is raising his game -- at least when it comes to ping-pong.

At a party for the US Open in New York, the 33-year-old rapper challenged fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger to a friendly game of ping-pong. But French raised the stakes with a very expensive wager -- his diamond watch.

PLAYING @tommyhilfiger for a audemars piguet A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Aug 27, 2018 at 10:34pm PDT

Hilfiger had reportedly been admiring the watch earlier in the evening, but the bling ultimately stayed on French’s wrist.

It was a close game. But in the end, French Montana was the party’s table tennis champ.