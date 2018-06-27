Fresh Foods Perfect for Summertime

Summer is in full stride – so for many people, this means fun in the sun on vacations, holiday picnics and increased risk for dehydration. Thirst and dry mouth are very early indicators that dehydration is occurring and progressing; take these symptoms seriously and drink plenty of water or try eating water-filled foods like Cucumbers, Apples, Pears, Grapes, Mangoes. Don’t forget, water is in the foods we eat as well. Food can account for as much as 20% of our hydration, while drinks account for 80%. So next time you’re tired of drinking water while out in the sun, try munching on water-filled foods!

