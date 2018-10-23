See Future Perform At The Atlanta Hawks Opening Night Halftime Show
State Farm Arena's Gonna Be Lit
October 23, 2018
Atlanta's own Future is performing the halftime show for the Atlanta Hawks 2018-2019 season opening night game.
The Freebandz boss is part of a big night in ATL, as the Hawks take on the Dallas Mavericks at State Farm Arena. Future also recently appeared on Greg Street's show to announce his most recent musical project with Chicago rapper Juice WRLD.
Buy tickets for the game now at Hawks.com!