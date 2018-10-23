Future performs at the Atlanta Hawks Opening Night at State Farm Arena

Atlanta Hawks

See Future Perform At The Atlanta Hawks Opening Night Halftime Show

State Farm Arena's Gonna Be Lit

October 23, 2018

Atlanta's own Future is performing the halftime show for the Atlanta Hawks 2018-2019 season opening night game.

The Freebandz boss is part of a big night in ATL, as the Hawks take on the Dallas Mavericks at State Farm Arena. Future also recently appeared on Greg Street's show to announce his most recent musical project with Chicago rapper Juice WRLD. 

