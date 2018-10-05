Voter Registration Ends Tuesday -- Here's Everything You Need To Know About Voting In The November 2018 Elections

Did you know that the deadline to register to vote in Georgia is this Tuesday, October 9, and that voter registration numbers are expected to be higher than the record numbers set during the 2016 presidential election?

And did you know you can register online -- right now -- to vote in Georgia?

Next month, Georgia voters will have the chance to not only influence the balance of power in Congress, but also state elections. That means you get to decide who will govern our state from right here in downtown Atlanta, under the gold dome of the Georgia Capitol. Your vote will also help decide who creates laws in the nation's capital, since all 14 Georgia seats in the U. S. House of Representatives are on the ballot this year, and many political analysts say that both houses of Congress, currently controlled by the Republican party, are up for grabs.

V-103's Maria Boynton has been diligently covering the 2018 elections, and has plenty of information on when, where and how to vote, along with important dates and deadlines for anyone that still needs to make sure they're registered in time for the election on November 6. She's also reported that there's currently a major lawsuit involving hundreds of thousands of voters who have been scrubbed from Georgia's official roll count by the office of Secretary of State Brian Kemp, who is running for governor against Democrat Stacey Abrams (read that story now).

And if you think voting doesn't matter, ask yourself this question: Why would people go through so much trouble to suppress voting if voting didn't make a difference?

The good news is that voter registration is predicted to possibly break records set in 2016, because people understand the importance of participating in our democracy and the responsibility of those who have the right to vote in the country to stand up and be counted. Don't let anyone tell you that your vote doesn't matter, and don't wait to find out if you're eligible to vote. Every vote counts; just ask Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who won a recount election in December 2017 by only 832 ballots.

Many great people fought -- and some even gave their lives -- so that you could cast a ballot in an American election. The 2018 elections are a very big deal, and voters like you have a chance to make major changes, not only in Washington, D.C., but right here in Georgia. The power is truly in your hands. Make sure you're registered and informed so you can use it on November 6!