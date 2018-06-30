A Greener 4th of July
By: Heather Rivera
June 30, 2018
The 4th of July is all about the red, white and blue, but we suggest you add some green to the holiday with these eco-friendly tips.
Going on a picnic? Serve all those icy cold beverages without a straw. Americans use half a billion straws a day, and many end up in landfills. Others end up in rivers or other bodies of water where animals mistake them for food.
- If you must use disposable plates, use the paper ones and not styrofoam. Styrofoam takes at least 500 years to decay, and may actually last forever.
- If you're planning on going camping, be sure to "leave no trace." Pick up after yourself, and if you have a campfire, be sure to use only dead wood.
- In addition to getting outdoors to watch fireworks, get outside and enjoy nature! Don't forget to bring some bug spray and be wary of ticks.
- Choose a non-toxic sunscreen so you don't harm yourself or the environment.
- Declare your independence from technology. Leave your smart phone at home or in your pocket or purse and enjoy all the gifts our planet has to offer.