LEGENDS: Goodie Mob Reminds ATL Why They're Hip-Hop Royalty On Greg Street's Show

Whoa... If you haven't already heard, Atlanta hip-hop legends and Dungeon Family founding fathers Goodie Mob -- yes, the whole crew, including CeeLo Green, Big Gipp, T-Mo and Khujo -- showed up during Greg Street's show, and did an impromptu version of one of their greatest songs, "Thought Process," from the classic debut album "Soul Food."

Real-trill ATL history, caught on camera, thanks to Greg Street. There's really nothing left to say. Just watch the video!