LEGENDS: Goodie Mob Reminds ATL Why They're Hip-Hop Royalty On Greg Street's Show

Performed "Thought Process" Live

November 23, 2018
Greg Street
Goodie Mob at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in 2013

Admedia, Inc

Whoa... If you haven't already heard, Atlanta hip-hop legends and Dungeon Family founding fathers Goodie Mob -- yes, the whole crew, including CeeLo Green, Big Gipp, T-Mo and Khujo -- showed up during Greg Street's show, and did an impromptu version of one of their greatest songs, "Thought Process," from the classic debut album "Soul Food." 

Real-trill ATL history, caught on camera, thanks to Greg Street. There's really nothing left to say. Just watch the video!

Tags: 
Goodie Mob
CeeLo Green
Greg Street

Recent Podcast Audio
NCNW Executive Director Janice Mathis talks about Stacey Abrams' Campaign for Governor WVEEFM: On-Demand
UAT_FREQ-882_How-One-Came-As-Was-Foretold-to-the-City-Of-Never WVEEFM: On-Demand
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho (l) and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen (r)
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen WVEEFM: On-Demand
City Councilman Dickens on Gulch redevelopment. "A lot is at stake right now." WVEEFM: On-Demand
DNC Chair Tom Perez calls it "the most important election of our lifetime." WVEEFM: On-Demand
Beaten, Bruised, and Stabbed. Survivors open up about their abuse. WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes