Greg Street Take’s You Back To School With a Gucci Mane Classic

After prepping students at the APS Back to School Bash over the weekend, Greg Street decided to do a special collab for the kids. Rapping over a Zaytoven beat, Greg Street shares his rendition of Gucci Mane’s classic single “First Day Out” for student's first day back…check it out. Download the RADIO.COM and favorite us as a station to hear Greg Street LIVE weekdays from 6pm-10pm.

