EXCLUSIVE: Future Gives First Interview In Years To Greg Street

Future visited the V-103 studios last night last night for a live interview with Greg Street – his first interview in years.

Mike Jordan / Entercom Atlanta

The Atlanta rapper, now one of the biggest and most successful artists in the world, spoke about his upcoming performance at State Farm Arena, the new home of the Atlanta Hawks, for the first game of the basketball team’s 2018-2019 season. He also announced the midnight release of his new musical project “WRLD on Drugs” with Chicago rapper Juice WRLD.

Mike Jordan / Entercom Atlanta

Mike Jordan / Entercom Atlanta

Mike Jordan / Entercom Atlanta

Mike Jordan / Entercom Atlanta

Watch the full video below: