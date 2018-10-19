EXCLUSIVE: Future Gives First Interview In Years To Greg Street
Talks Hawks Show and WRLD on Drugs
October 19, 2018
Future visited the V-103 studios last night last night for a live interview with Greg Street – his first interview in years.
The Atlanta rapper, now one of the biggest and most successful artists in the world, spoke about his upcoming performance at State Farm Arena, the new home of the Atlanta Hawks, for the first game of the basketball team’s 2018-2019 season. He also announced the midnight release of his new musical project “WRLD on Drugs” with Chicago rapper Juice WRLD.
Watch the full video below: