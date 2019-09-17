Greg Street and Nappy Roots song featured in McDonald's commercial

We all know that McDonald's is the master of choosing that perfect song to put you in that perfect mood when it comes to their products.

And the song in the new McDonald's McCafe commercial is no different.

"Good Day" has been around since 2010, and it has been featured in The Secret Life of Pets, The Handmaid's Tale (a rock version), and now this McDonald's ad.

And features our very own Greg Street!

Check it out here!

We've put the video for the song and a link to the McDonald's ad below for you:

Video of Greg Street ft. Nappy Roots - Good Day (Official Video)

Here's the ad...