Greg Street Awards Campbell Middle School!
Congratulations for those who participated in the We Need 2 Read Program
February 13, 2020
V-103's Greg Street awarded a number of children from Campbell Middle School of Cobb County with checks for participating in his We Need 2 Read program. Congratulations to all of those who participated!
