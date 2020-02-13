Greg Street Awards Campbell Middle School!

Congratulations for those who participated in the We Need 2 Read Program

February 13, 2020
Greg Street
V-103's Greg Street awarded a number of children from Campbell Middle School of Cobb County with checks for participating in his We Need 2 Read program.  Congratulations to all of those who participated!

Keep it locked on V-103 with Greg Street weekdays from 6PM to 10PM, and listen to learn how your school can WIN and participate! Be sure to also take us with you everywhere you go on the Radio.com app!

 

