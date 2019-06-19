Greg Street Is Riding a Motorcycle From Atlanta to the 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles

If you haven't been watching V-103's Instagram, you're tripping for a lot of reasons, but right now one it's especially lit because our own Greg Street is on a cross-country tour from Atlanta to Los Angeles -- on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle -- heading to the BET Awards.

Cruising along with Morgan Westbrooks of TV's The Westbrooks as company, Street began the ride on Monday:

ATL 2 LA #Day1 A post shared by DjGregStreet (@djgregstreet) on Jun 17, 2019 at 4:48am PDT

He's checked in from outside Tupelo, Mississippi...

A post shared by DjGregStreet (@djgregstreet) on Jun 17, 2019 at 8:46am PDT

The Song Is Coming A post shared by DjGregStreet (@djgregstreet) on Jun 17, 2019 at 9:37am PDT

Soon Street and Westbrooks were crossing into Oklahoma...

Making time outside a gas station to make his own single serving of lemonade (in a Coke bottle)...

When Life Gives You Lemons #MakeLemonade A post shared by DjGregStreet (@djgregstreet) on Jun 18, 2019 at 12:56pm PDT

Hitting the Texas state line and stopping for a burger in the city of Amarillo...

And arriving in New Mexico after sundown:

#BETAwards #DatWay ATL > LA A post shared by DjGregStreet (@djgregstreet) on Jun 18, 2019 at 9:57pm PDT

