Greg Street Is Riding a Motorcycle From Atlanta to the 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles

Greg Street Be RIDIN'!

June 19, 2019
Greg Street
Greg Street outside a weigh station on his way to the 2019 BET Awards

Greg Street

If you haven't been watching V-103's Instagram, you're tripping for a lot of reasons, but right now one it's especially lit because our own Greg Street is on a cross-country tour from Atlanta to Los Angeles -- on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle -- heading to the BET Awards. 

 

Greg Street Street Riding #CoastToCoast To The #BETAwards On A #HarleyDavidson He Has @MorganDWestbrooks Riding With Him #BET #radionationdjs #BETAwards19

A post shared by V-103 The People's Station (@v103atlanta) on

 

Cruising along with Morgan Westbrooks of TV's The Westbrooks as company, Street began the ride on Monday:

 

ATL 2 LA #Day1

A post shared by DjGregStreet (@djgregstreet) on

 

He's checked in from outside Tupelo, Mississippi...

 

A post shared by DjGregStreet (@djgregstreet) on

The Song Is Coming

A post shared by DjGregStreet (@djgregstreet) on

 

Soon Street and Westbrooks were crossing into Oklahoma...

 

____ An Airplane, I'd Rather Ride #HarleyDavidson OKC #PullUpOnMe Coast To Coast #ATL > LA For #BETAwards #RadioNationDjs #BET #Awards #Westbrook #Holla

A post shared by DjGregStreet (@djgregstreet) on

 

Making time outside a gas station to make his own single serving of lemonade (in a Coke bottle)...

 

When Life Gives You Lemons #MakeLemonade

A post shared by DjGregStreet (@djgregstreet) on

 

Hitting the Texas state line and stopping for a burger in the city of Amarillo...

 

ATL > LA BET Awards On A Harley-Davidson!

A post shared by DjGregStreet (@djgregstreet) on

 

The Real Welcome To Texas! ATL > LA On A Harley Davidon To The #BETAwards #BET #Awards 2019 @V103Atlanta I Blew Pass The Sign! I'll Take New Mexico, Make A U-Turn & Get New Mexico From The Eaatside.

A post shared by DjGregStreet (@djgregstreet) on

 

And arriving in New Mexico after sundown:

 

#BETAwards #DatWay ATL > LA

A post shared by DjGregStreet (@djgregstreet) on

 

Stay tuned to Instagram to see more of Greg Street's "ATL 2 LA" trip with Morgan Westbrooks

 

Tags: 
Dj Greg Street
Greg Street
2019 BET Awards

Recent Podcast Audio
Actress Fisher Tells V103 News We Have To Stop The Ban Everywhere WVEEFM: On-Demand
Job seekers are urged to come hire-ready and dressed for success at citywide career expo WVEEFM: On-Demand
Michelle Obama tells Atlanta how Husband Eased Fears about Book Launch WVEEFM: On-Demand
Chairman of Fulton County Robb Pitts delivers 2019 State of the County WVEEFM: On-Demand
ACLU 's Andrea Young says they will sue over so-called "Life Act" WVEEFM: On-Demand
Governor Brian Kemp Signs Bill Banning Abortions After 6 Weeks WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes