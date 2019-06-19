Greg Street Is Riding a Motorcycle From Atlanta to the 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles
Greg Street Be RIDIN'!
If you haven't been watching V-103's Instagram, you're tripping for a lot of reasons, but right now one it's especially lit because our own Greg Street is on a cross-country tour from Atlanta to Los Angeles -- on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle -- heading to the BET Awards.
Greg Street Street Riding #CoastToCoast To The #BETAwards On A #HarleyDavidson He Has @MorganDWestbrooks Riding With Him #BET #radionationdjs #BETAwards19
Cruising along with Morgan Westbrooks of TV's The Westbrooks as company, Street began the ride on Monday:
He's checked in from outside Tupelo, Mississippi...
Soon Street and Westbrooks were crossing into Oklahoma...
____ An Airplane, I'd Rather Ride #HarleyDavidson OKC #PullUpOnMe Coast To Coast #ATL > LA For #BETAwards #RadioNationDjs #BET #Awards #Westbrook #Holla
Making time outside a gas station to make his own single serving of lemonade (in a Coke bottle)...
Hitting the Texas state line and stopping for a burger in the city of Amarillo...
The Real Welcome To Texas! ATL > LA On A Harley Davidon To The #BETAwards #BET #Awards 2019 @V103Atlanta I Blew Pass The Sign! I'll Take New Mexico, Make A U-Turn & Get New Mexico From The Eaatside.
And arriving in New Mexico after sundown:
Stay tuned to Instagram to see more of Greg Street's "ATL 2 LA" trip with Morgan Westbrooks!