Healthy Heart Coalition Celebrates Source Magazine's Ranking of V-103's Greg Street #4 Most Influential in Hip Hop

The Fulton County Healthy Heart Coalition would like to congratuate celebrity "DJ" Mr. Greg Street for making the Source Magazine's Annual Power 30 list at radio station V-103! "Greg Street" ranked 4th and "Big Tigger" came in 14th! Congratulations to you both! The Fulton County Healthy Heart Coalition has worked with Mr. Greg Street and Ms. Travia Charmont for over 4 consecutive years. Their willingness to share essential health messages with their "huge" listening audience is incredible! They help to engage hundreds of thousands of youth and their families, from the very young to our seniors and super-seniors, we can always count on Greg and Travia!

Monday, February 11

We connected with Greg Street's work, with our friends at Children's Health Care of Atlanta. We are proud that Greg takes the time to reach out to families and their children when they need us the most. Way to go Greg and Travia! Children's Health Care of Atlanta is a very special place, thank you Charice for coordinating our time at Children's so beautifully

Tuesday, February 12

We connected with our partners at Tabernacle of Praise Church International McDonough, Georgia. Ms. Vivian Crawley is a long standing member of the Fulton County Healthy Heart Coalition and she is on our leadership team. On February 16 the church will kick off it's "Total Body Transformation Challenge 2019"! The Fulton County Healthy Heart Coalition will be working with our partnership network to support this annual event. Save the date!

Wednesday, February 13

On Wednesday the Fulton County Healthy Heart Coalition's Healthy Child Initiative connects with Peach State Health Plan to obtain information about services they provide to families, engaging parents with resource counseling about Peach State Health Plan's services as we schedule appoints to take children to Children's Health Care of Atlanta and HEALing Our Community Clinics.

Thursday, February 14

The Fulton County Healthy Heart Coalition and several of our partners within our school/community alliance will be joining us as we journey to Eagles Landing Middle School for a "Reading Is A Community Affair" session. We will all

also share in a heart-healthy message to Greg Street as we show "love" to V-103 for the dedication they show to our communities!

Friday, February 15

Our 4-H training follow-up discussion (conference call) takes place at 1:30 PM.

We will also show our heart-healthy display of love for the children and families at Children's Health Care of Atlanta from 6:00 - 6:05 PM for their Lights of Love annual celebration at the Hughes Spalding location. We will light the sky, very briefly from the front sidewalk, signaling to the children in their rooms, that they are loved! Thank you Charice Holt.

Saturday, February 16

Members of our leadership team will divide up in order to support two partnership events. The Walk With The Doctor on the Lionel Hampton Trail (at 9 AM every Saturday) and also the "Total Body Transformation Challenge 2019" at Tabernacle of Praise Church International McDonough.