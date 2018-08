Omeretta, young rapper from Atlanta has a huge following online, 700K plus on just Instagram alone. This week she popped up on the Greg Street Show to play a unreleased song called “Irking” and listening to the song you can tell just why so many people are following her movement. Check out her interview and in studio performance below.

Video of Omeretta in studio performance of new song "Irking" & Talks music wth Greg Street On V103