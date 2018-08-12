Paperlovee Talks Waiting To Exhale & In Studio performance "Step Back"
August 12, 2018
Paperlovee Talks Waiting To Exhale & In Studio performance "Step Back" with Greg Street.
He recently also dropped his new video to "No Socks" with Lil Baby which has over 600,000 views.
