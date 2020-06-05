Peach State Health Plan Community Events for June

June 5, 2020
Greg Street
GettyImages-1048321858.jpg
Peach State Health Plan Community Page

Peach State Health Plan has exciting virtual events in June for the whole family! Peach State Health Plan is hosting virtual storytime events, virtual block parties and virtual game day events for the whole family to enjoy! If you love a great story, if you’re missing those summer block parties or want to have some fun playing games like Uno, Bingo and Family Feud, Peach State Health Plan has got you covered with exciting, free virtual events all month long!! Check out the event calendar on pshp.com to learn more!

Events: https://www.pshpgeorgia.com/events.html

Block Parties: https://www.pshpgeorgia.com/newsroom/virtual-block-party-event-calendar....

Game Days: https://www.pshpgeorgia.com/newsroom/virtual-game-day-event-calendar.html

StoryTime Events: https://www.pshpgeorgia.com/newsroom/virtual-storytime-event-calendar.html

Greg Street
Peach State Health Plan
