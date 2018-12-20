Wanna See Big K.R.I.T. Tonight In Atlanta For Free?

Looking for a great way to spend your Thursday evening in Atlanta? How about a free Big K.R.I.T. concert? Well, almost free, but it's definitely a great deal...

The Mississippi rapper has teamed with the Ludacris Foundation to collect toys in exchange for free tickets to his "toy drive pop-up" show on Thursday, December 20, 2018, at Terminal West in Atlanta. All you've got to do is purchase a new toy from a local store (it must be unused and unwrapped), and drop it off at the box office at Terminal West before 6 p.m. local time.

If you can't make it to a shop that sells toys before 6 p.m., just bring $10 to the doors, which open at 8 p.m. Proceeds still benefit Ludacris' charity organization, so you'll still be doing good things as you jam to "Country Sh*t" and other songs from the talented southern emcee and producer.