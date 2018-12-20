Wanna See Big K.R.I.T. Tonight In Atlanta For Free?

Here's How To Get Tickets

December 20, 2018
Greg Street
Big K.R.I.T. and Ludacris

Events

Looking for a great way to spend your Thursday evening in Atlanta? How about a free Big K.R.I.T. concert? Well, almost free, but it's definitely a great deal...

The Mississippi rapper has teamed with the Ludacris Foundation to collect toys in exchange for free tickets to his "toy drive pop-up" show on Thursday, December 20, 2018, at Terminal West in Atlanta. All you've got to do is purchase a new toy from a local store (it must be unused and unwrapped), and drop it off at the box office at Terminal West before 6 p.m. local time.

If you can't make it to a shop that sells toys before 6 p.m., just bring $10 to the doors, which open at 8 p.m. Proceeds still benefit Ludacris' charity organization, so you'll still be doing good things as you jam to "Country Sh*t" and other songs from the talented southern emcee and producer. 

Atlanta !!! TOMM DEC 20th it’s going dinnnneeee @terminalwest for my 1st Annual Toy Drive Pop-Up FREE Concert .. just bring a brand new toy @ the door or bring it by @terminalwest box office today until 6pm or Tomm btwn 10am - 6p supporting my brotha @ludacris ‘s @ludacrisfdtn ---- & I got some of my patnas with me hittin the stage as well @theactual7am @bigsant & @kodieshane .. Doors @ 8pm ... see y’all there -------- #aVeryMerryKRITmas

