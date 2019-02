Offset just released his new album & took over Dj Greg Street's show! Offset opens up about how the album has been a relief & that his children played a major part of "Father of 4". On the album, Offset also shares a vulnerable moment that he experienced with his wife Cardi B & explains that "Nobody's Perfect". Check out the full interview for more.

