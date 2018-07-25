R.I.P Walter Strauss aka Walters Clothing

If you're from Atlanta, lived in Atlanta or live in Atlanta then you know about Walters Clothing. Our very own sneaker head Greg Street said this about Mr. Strauss regarding the news about his passing today. "He took a chance on the vision opening his store in 1952 before us sneaker heads were even thought of, before Nike was even created. We’re going to miss you Walt". Walters Clothing lives on 66 Decatur St Se & Peachtree Center Ave SE. Rest in Peach Walter Strauss from Greg Street and The People's Station.