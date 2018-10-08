Join T.I. and Greg Street's Dime Trap Album Release Party at The Trap Music Museum

Join V-103's Greg Street and T.I. this Tuesday, October 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Trap Music Museum for a live broadcast celebrating the release of Tip's 10th studio album, "Dime Trap."

Come check out trap music art at its finest, including rooms and exhibits inspired by Jeezy, Yo Gotti, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Migos, Future and other contributors to trap culture. You can also purchase copies of the new album "Dime Trap," which features appearances by Young Thug, Yo Gotti & Anderson. Paak, at the Museum during the live broadcast. You'll even get a chance to see T.I.'s exhibit: an exact replica of his home closet -- which doubled as a weapons vault -- when federal agents raided his home in October 2007.

The Trap Music Museum is located at 630 Travis St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318.