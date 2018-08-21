T.i. Talks Trap Music & "Trap Muzik" 15th Year Anniversary With Greg Street

On August 19th 2003 T.i.P aka Clifford Harris delivered a classic album and created the genre as we know today called "Trap Music". Coming from his I'm Serious album which had the single with Beenie Man Tip didn't get the exact look he was destined to get at the time over with LA Reid at Arista (TLC, Outkast, Toni Braxton etc). "Dope Boyz" also off his I'm serious album had some success and would encourage T.i. to get back to his Atlanta Roots. 15 years ago the Trap Muzik album was born with timeless hits such as "24's", Be Easy, & Rubber band Man; it would set the bar and be known as the creator of the genre we know today as Trap Music. Check out his interview with Greg Street below.

Video of T.i. Talks Trap Music &amp; &quot;Trap Muzik&quot; 15th year anniversary with Greg Street