Tory Lanez, Ella Mai, Jacquees, H.E.R., and More: Greg Street Announces V-103's Winterfest 2018 Lineup!

V-103's Greg Street just announced the lineup for V-103's Winterfest 2018 -- The New Generation of R&B Stars -- and it promises to be one of the year's biggest concert events!

This year's show includes some of todays hottest and most talented R&B singers. Performing live will be Tory Lanez, Ella Mai, Jeremih, H.E.R., DVSN, Jacquees and Sevyn Streeter, and there'll be a special appearance by Lil' Duval!

The show takes place Saturday, December 15, at State Farm Arena (formerly Philips Arena), and tickets will be available at all Ticketmaster outlets Friday, September 28, at 10 a.m. sharp.

Don't sleep -- this show is sure to sell out! Get your tickets early, follow the hashtag #V103Winterfest, and keep it locked to The People's Station, V-103!