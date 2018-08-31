V-103's Greg Street stopped by the red carpet at the 2018 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on Thursday, August 30, 2018, at the Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta. The one and only Janet Jackson was honored with the BMI Icon Award during the event, and many of the music business' best and brightest talent -- and most succesful executives -- showed up to show love.

Watch below as Greg Street interviews Brooklyn Johnny and Laquan Green -- two people you may not know but were extremely instrumental in the success of one of today's biggest stars: Cardi B.

Video of V-103&#039;s Greg Street interviews Brooklyn Johnny at the 2018 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards Related Show/Host: Greg Street