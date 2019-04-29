Greg Street Makes Fishing Remix to Lil' Nas X's "Old Town Road"

April 29, 2019
V-103's Greg Street and Recording Artist Yung Joc at a holiday toy drive at Skate Towne with DeVyne Stephens Intervention, Jermaine Dupri And V-103 on December 20, 2009 in College Park, Georgia

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Music

Not only does V-103's Greg Street rule the airwaves from 6pm to 10pm every weeknight, but he's also got some other hobbies he loves -- namely fishing. Yes, you probably already knew Greg Street was an outstanding deejay, a serial sneaker enthusiast and also consistently gives back to the community and students through his We Need 2 Read program, but he also loves to throw out a line and try catching a few bass in and around Atlanta. 

Well, it just so happens that "Old Town Road" by Atlanta native Lil Nas X is a favorite of Street's. But instead of just singing along, he created his own version that pays hilarious homage to fishing. Watch the video (recorded live in the V-103 studios), and watch for the hook! No pun intended. 

