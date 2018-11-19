TODAY: V-103's Turkey Day Giveaway

Get A Free Turkey

November 19, 2018
Greg Street
V-103's Turkey Day Giveaway

On Monday, November 19, 2018, V-103's Greg Street will be taking over a grocery store in the ATL. All you have to do is come out, do your shopping and you could get hooked up with a free turkey for Thanksgiving.

Keep listening to V-103's Greg Street to find out which grocery store we're taking over!

Brought to you by 1-800-411-Pain and The Law Offices of Kanner and Pintaluga, and powered by Wayfield Foods. Eat Better, Spend Less!

Tags: 
thanksgiving
Greg Street
Wayfield Foods

Recent Podcast Audio
NCNW Executive Director Janice Mathis talks about Stacey Abrams' Campaign for Governor WVEEFM: On-Demand
UAT_FREQ-882_How-One-Came-As-Was-Foretold-to-the-City-Of-Never WVEEFM: On-Demand
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho (l) and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen (r)
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen WVEEFM: On-Demand
City Councilman Dickens on Gulch redevelopment. "A lot is at stake right now." WVEEFM: On-Demand
DNC Chair Tom Perez calls it "the most important election of our lifetime." WVEEFM: On-Demand
Beaten, Bruised, and Stabbed. Survivors open up about their abuse. WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes