Zaytoven Talks TRAPHOLIZAY + Multi-Feature Single "Go Get The Money" W/ Greg Street

This Friday 5/25 Zaytoven is dropping his project TRAPHOLIZAY that is full of features from all your favorite rappers & trappers. From Future, Rick Ross, Gucci mane, Quavo, 2Chainz, Kodak Black, Yo Gotti, Young Scooter and offset Zay has the album loaded up to deliver some great anthems. He stopped by the studio to chop it up with Greg Street about his big release and the single “Go Get The Money” With Yo Gotti, Rick Ross, T.i. and Pusha T.​

