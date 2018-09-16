Save time and money by growing your own herbs at home

Make dinner fun and green. Literally

So, you're a food preparing person in America, there's always that one ingredient that eludes us when preparing a meal. And it always seems to need a tablespoon of this or that. Perhaps you prepared this great dish but it's missing something.

Here is a simple tip that is certain to push your dishes over the top and with less trips to the store. Grow your own herbs!

It's much easier than you think! Start off by finding some pots or old buckets that can grow your herbs in. Remember, you can choose to plant indoors or outdoor. Any home improvement store will have all you need to start growing your own ingredients. You will be amazed at all of the choices of herbs you can grow over and over at your home. Plus, fresh rosemary smells great in the home. Check this site out for great tips on growing your own herbs indoors.

Bon Appétit!