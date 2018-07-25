Have a Healthier Back to School

School is back in session and so is snacking! It’s often easy to grab a quick packaged snack or sugary midday treat. But by taking an extra minute to prepare a quick, painless and simple snack you’ll feel better! Whether you’re a student or a full-time member of the workforce! Pack in the protein! Try Simple Truth Natural Almonds or Pack some dried fruit like Simple Truth Organic Banana Chips or Dried Cranberries! There’s also the Simple Truth nutrition bars! Snack Simple and Avoid 101 additives and artificial ingredients. with Simple Truth line of Health and Wellness products – look for the green Simple Truth logo – exclusively at Kroger.



Fresh Food. Low Prices. At Kroger!