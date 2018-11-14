Have a Heart Healthy Holiday Season

Kroger Christmas

November 14, 2018
Kroger wants you to have a Heart Healthy Holiday with a few tips to consider!  Trade white pasta and breads for whole wheat and whole grain versions to reap fiber and vitamin benefits. Eat breakfast, like Simple Truth’s oatmeal pack, even on and after “feast” days - this also helps lower cholesterol and keeps you feeling full so you’re less likely to over-eat. Try food journaling by  writing down all your meals and snacks, accountability works wonders, even if it’s for your eyes only!  

