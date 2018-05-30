Healthier Food for a Healthier Heart

Adding more fresh produce to your diet is a step in the right direction to a healthier heart! Choose frozen, canned or dried produce when fresh isn’t available or practical. It can be just as nutritious and will last longer. Choose canned fruit packed in water, light syrup or its own juice. With canned and frozen vegetables, choose the product with the lowest amount of sodium. Heavy syrups and sauces can add unwanted ingredients to your healthy fruits and veggies. Visit your nearest Kroger for a fresh variety of produce and Simple Truth Organic selections!

