Helpful Hints for a Healthier Holiday Feast

Kroger wants to help you get prepared for your big holiday meals! One week ahead of time, make a checklist! You won’t want to have to scramble to Kroger at the last minute! Also mix any dry ingredients. It will save you from using measuring cups or spoons the day of. One day ahead of time, chop and prep any raw vegetables and dips and make your soups and reheat perfectly the day of! This is also a great time to look for the green Simple Truth logo – and try out Simple Truth selections for a healthy, delicious feast!

Fresh Food. Low Prices. At Kroger!