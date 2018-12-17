H.E.R Had All Of Atlanta Singing Her Hits
December 17, 2018
H.E.R Has an Undeniable Talent. She can't even believe how many her Grammy nominations. Check out this full interview backstage at Winterfest 2018 with Liz Smith for more deets.
