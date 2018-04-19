Gunna Talks DS3, Gucci and Young Thug, & 2018 XXL With Brandon McNab | #HeyMcNab

Video of Gunna Talks DS3, Gucci &amp; Young Thug + 2018 XXL With Brandon Mcnab | HeyMcnab

Gunna has been working non-stop since teaming up with Young Thug and YSL. Holding his own back in 2016 on the JEFFERY song “Floyd Mayweather” alongside Travis Scott & Gucci Mane was only the beginning for him. Keeping his same work ethic he delivered Drip Season 2 and Drip or Drown with Wheezy Beats to really stamp the word DRIP. Now in 2018 he recently dropped his best project to date with Drip Season 3 aka DS3 which shows his growth and would go on to reach #55 on the Billboard charts. Gunna also linked up with some heavy weights for DS3 such as Nav, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Wheezy Beats, Turbo Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Metro Boomin and Lil Yachty. His stock has risen dramatically even catching the ears of Gucci Mane about singing him for a million dollars. Check out Gunna on episode 1 of #HeyMcNab and get to know your new favorite artist coming from Atlanta.