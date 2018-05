Kap-G talks Marvelous Day with Lil Uzi & Gunna which has over 19 million views in just 3 months, XXL 2018, new spanish album coming soon and new song with Playboi Carti & Gunna “I want Them M’s” on Hey! McNab.

