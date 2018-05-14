TAMMY RIVERA TALKS "FATE", LOVE, FAMILY

Tammy Rivera stopped by V-Digital to talk about her upcoming album FATE. Following their departure from Love & Hip Hop, the Flocka’s have been busy handling family life and media. Rivera, a natural performer finally seizing the opportunity to develop her artistry as a singer-songwriter. Rivera opens up about juggling life as an entrepreneur, mother and wife to rapper Waka Flocka- “All my life has been a struggle, I’ve never had it easy…I come from Baltimore, I grew up fighting,” states the singer as she takes us through her new journey. It seems that few artists now are taking the time out for talent development. Even though she’s hit platinum with her single “Kisses,” Rivera doesn’t take it for granted. Dedicating time to hone in her skill without looking back. Check out the full interview below.

Video of Tammy Rivera Talks FATE, Love and Family on V-103 | Hey McNab