How to Watch Falcons vs. Panthers Online

The Panthers and Falcons is always a good NFC South battle. Atlanta should be rocking in their home opener as they look to avoid a winless start to the season. The Panthers did just enough defensively to get by the Cowboys in Week 1. Neither the Panthers or Falcons put on much of an offensive display last weekend, so expect them to move the ball more on Sunday.

How to Watch Panthers vs. Falcons: Week 2

Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Start: Sunday, Sept. 16, 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Network: FOX

Radio: 92.9 The Game (Falcons), WFNZ (Panthers)

Stream Online: Watch live with fuboTV

The Panthers offense only managed one touchdown in their 16-8 win at home over Dallas. Cam Newton had a mediocre game, throwing for 161 yards and running for 58 and a score, which led their running game. Newton is going to need to get the ball down the field more than that if they want to get by the Falcons on the road. Their defense should keep them in the game, but they are going to need some more explosiveness offensively.

Devonta Freeman is a question mark to play Sunday and a lot could ride on his status. The Falcons are looking to get in the winning column, and it may have to rely on Tevin Coleman in the backfield. Matt Ryan and the whole Falcons offense was brutal in their opening night loss in Philadelphia. They can only go up from Ryan’s 21-for-43, 251 yards, no TDs, and an INT performance. Julio Jones carried them with 10 catches for 169 yards, but nobody else did a thing. The Falcons will need to spread the love and get back to their usual explosive offensive ways in front of the Atlanta faithful.