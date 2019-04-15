Can Tiger Woods Keep Winning After Historic Comeback Victory at The Masters?
92.9 The Game's John & Hugh Weigh In
April 15, 2019
The Masters ended in amazing fashion, as Tiger Woods made a putt on the 18th green and won the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club tournament this past weekend.
With this historic comeback victory, is Tiger Woods officially back? And can he win again, and again, until he finally takes Jack Nicklaus' record?
Never stop chasing your crazy dream. #justdoit @TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/q9OV6oGLDN— Nike (@Nike) April 14, 2019
Find out what John and Hugh at our sister station 92.9 The Game had to say this morning about Tiger Woods' future -- click the gray bar below for the full story!