WATCH: Ice Cube talks BIG3 and 3 decades of Straight Outta Compton

While visiting ATL for his BIG3 basketball league’s Atlanta debut, gangsta rap pioneer, actor, filmmaker and now basketball league owner Ice Cube stopped by V-103’s studios to talk BIG3, the 30-year anniversary of N.W.A.’s seminal album Straight Outta Compton, and plans for the future.

Watch the interview below, and don't forget to click the red "Subscribe" button on our YouTube page!