Ice Cube visits V-103 in Atlanta

WATCH: Ice Cube talks BIG3 and 3 decades of Straight Outta Compton

The O.G. rapper/actor/director/entrepreneur speaks

August 14, 2018
Categories: 
Sports
Videos

While visiting ATL for his BIG3 basketball league’s Atlanta debut, gangsta rap pioneer, actor, filmmaker and now basketball league owner Ice Cube stopped by V-103’s studios to talk BIG3, the 30-year anniversary of N.W.A.’s seminal album Straight Outta Compton, and plans for the future.

Tags: 
Ice Cube
big3
basketball
Sports
N.W.A.
Interviews