Khalid Performs at We Can Survive

ICYMI: Khalid, Ella Mai, Tyga, G-Eazy + More Show Their True Colors at We Can Survive

It's pink

October 21, 2018

Couldn’t join us at our annual We Can Survive event in Los Angeles yesterday? We've got you covered!

Here are the best scenes from the show with Ella Mai, G-Eazy, Khalid, and more reminding us October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and why they think pink:

"The human spirit is stronger than anything that can happen to it." 

A portion of all proceeds from We Can Survive 2018 goes to benefit Young Survival Coalition.  Now in its 20th year, Young Survival Coalition (YSC) is the premier organization dedicated to the critical issues unique to young women who are diagnosed with breast cancer. YSC offers resources, connections and outreach so women feel supported, empowered, and hopeful.

We can survive. 

