J. Cole Drops "Middle Child" Video

After teasing fans all weekend, J. Cole finally dropped the official music video for his latest hit "Middle Child."

Besides "Shea Butter Baby" from the Creed II soundtrack, "Middle Child" is the first bit of new music since J. Cole dropped the highly-acclaimed KOD last year. The track continues to climb the charts, getting more and more popular by the day. However, it's still not clear if "Middle Child" will be a stand-alone single or part of a larger project. Some fans think it'll be on his upcoming mixtape The Off Season, while others have speculated that it'll be on Revenge of the Dreamers III.

Cole has suggested that Revenge of the Dreamers III could be out by April. The third installment of the North Carolina M.C.'s compliation set will follow 2015's Revenge of the Dreamers II and 2014's Revenge of the Dreamers.