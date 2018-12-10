Is WINTERFEST Artist Jacquees Really The "King of R&B"?

Atlanta's own Jacquees, who is performing Saturday at V-103 Winterfest, just made national news by proclaiming in a video on social media that he is indeed the "King of R&B."

Naturally, there are a few folks who have other opinions, including another recently-announced addition to the Winterfest lineup: Tank. Not only did the singer contest Jacquees' claim, but he also shouted out another Winterfest artist, Trey Songz, as being in the top five of R&B. He also gave top billing status to R. Kelly, whose catalog he called "bible." And lest we forget, as a member of TGT, he released a collaboration album called "Three Kings." So maybe there's room for more than one ruler in Tank's mind, but it seems like he's putting 'Queese further down the line of succession to the throne.

Other male R&B singers also weighed in, including Tyrese, Eric Bellinger, and even former Pretty Ricky lead singer Pleasure P. And at the time of this story, Jacquees was the top trending item on Twitter -- nationally -- with everybody weighing in on whether or not the "B.E.D." singer has any true claim to R&B royalty status.

How jacquees feels about himself is how all of you should feel about yourselves in whatever field you’re in. Leave that man alone. He said what he said. — Diamond (@djdjdime) December 10, 2018

Jacquees: I’m the King of R&B



Me: pic.twitter.com/18K96IfZ5s — D Willjr (@AirQuezy) December 10, 2018

Agree with Jacquees or not, you can't knock his strategy for becoming a hot topic on a cold Monday afternoon. And either way, this weekend at Winterfest you'll have a chance to see and hear for yourself if Jacquees can back up his confident statement with a performance that beats Tank, Trey Songz, Jeremih and Tory Lanez.

