Is WINTERFEST Artist Jacquees Really The "King of R&B"?
Singer Claims Royal Status on Social Media
Atlanta's own Jacquees, who is performing Saturday at V-103 Winterfest, just made national news by proclaiming in a video on social media that he is indeed the "King of R&B."
#PressPlay: Do ya’ll think #Jacquees is the King of R&B for this generation?
Naturally, there are a few folks who have other opinions, including another recently-announced addition to the Winterfest lineup: Tank. Not only did the singer contest Jacquees' claim, but he also shouted out another Winterfest artist, Trey Songz, as being in the top five of R&B. He also gave top billing status to R. Kelly, whose catalog he called "bible." And lest we forget, as a member of TGT, he released a collaboration album called "Three Kings." So maybe there's room for more than one ruler in Tank's mind, but it seems like he's putting 'Queese further down the line of succession to the throne.
Every artist is supposed to believe they can fly but only one man made it happen. @rkelly body of work is still bible. I love ALL of the artist out now and some are having amazing success but to be the King you have to beat the King and his stats still stand. Imagine if “I Believe I Can Fly” had streaming when it dropped..geesh!!! I’ll let you guys focus on kings and queens.. I’ll stay focused on being around for another 20yrs! #Elevation #RnBMoney #TheGeneral
Other male R&B singers also weighed in, including Tyrese, Eric Bellinger, and even former Pretty Ricky lead singer Pleasure P. And at the time of this story, Jacquees was the top trending item on Twitter -- nationally -- with everybody weighing in on whether or not the "B.E.D." singer has any true claim to R&B royalty status.
The tweets went from supportive...
How jacquees feels about himself is how all of you should feel about yourselves in whatever field you’re in. Leave that man alone. He said what he said.— Diamond (@djdjdime) December 10, 2018
To something other than supportive...
Jacquees: I’m the King of R&B— D Willjr (@AirQuezy) December 10, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/18K96IfZ5s
Agree with Jacquees or not, you can't knock his strategy for becoming a hot topic on a cold Monday afternoon. And either way, this weekend at Winterfest you'll have a chance to see and hear for yourself if Jacquees can back up his confident statement with a performance that beats Tank, Trey Songz, Jeremih and Tory Lanez.
